J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.91.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 79.39 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $19.69 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $460,540.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $527,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,291,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 506,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

