J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms Underweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 484 ($5.95) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a GBX 430 ($5.28) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 542.20 ($6.66).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 469.6298 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 444.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 415.95. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12 month low of GBX 281.73 and a 12 month high of GBX 611.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 10.29 billion.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA (IAG) is a holding company. The Company is an airline company, which holds the interests of airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. IAG combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland.

