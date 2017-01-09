J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a report released on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

JCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Vetr upgraded J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) opened at 7.57 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.33 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP John Joseph Tighe III sold 38,756 shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $361,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109,700 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 49.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,146,404 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 380,065 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 234,523 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the third quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,255 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc (JCP). The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes optimized applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

