ITV plc (ITV) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.18) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on ITV plc from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.06) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV plc in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on ITV plc from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on ITV plc from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV plc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 234.22 ($2.88).

ITV plc (LON:ITV) opened at 207.30 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.31 billion. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 141.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 273.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.92.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £21,701.52 ($26,670.17).

ITV plc Company Profile

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. Its segments include Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. Its Broadcast & Online operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. In addition to linear broadcast, the Company delivers its content on multiple platforms, including the ITV Hub and pay platforms or through direct content deals.

