ITT Inc. (ITT) Upgraded by Bank of America Corporation to “Buy”

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ITT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.48. 129,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ITT has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. ITT had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm earned $582 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ITT will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aris C. Chicles sold 30,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,253,981.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ITT by 507.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 460,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ITT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,710,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,526,000 after buying an additional 453,010 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 1,581.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 390,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 367,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,666,000 after buying an additional 317,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

