ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of ITC Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ITC) by 77.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ITC Holdings Corp. were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ITC Holdings Corp. by 615.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ITC Holdings Corp. by 900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITC Holdings Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sphinx Trading LP raised its stake in shares of ITC Holdings Corp. by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ITC Holdings Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITC Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ITC) remained flat at $45.50 during trading on Monday. ITC Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

ITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ITC Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Edward Jones lowered ITC Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ITC Holdings Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in owning, operating, maintaining and investing in transmission infrastructure. The Company’s business consists primarily of the electric transmission operations of its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries. Its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries include International Transmission Company (ITCTransmission), Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC), ITC Midwest LLC (ITC Midwest).

