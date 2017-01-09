Investec Reiterates Buy Rating for Centaur Media Plc (CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Investec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on the stock. Investec’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAU. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Centaur Media Plc from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60 ($0.74).

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) opened at 43.9601 on Thursday. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.88 and a 12 month high of GBX 69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.55. The firm’s market cap is GBX 62.99 million.

Centaur Media Plc Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets. It operates through four segments: Marketing, Financial Services, Home Interest and Professional. The Marketing segment includes all of the Company’s brands that serve the Marketing and Creative professions, including Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing.

