Interfor Corp (IFP) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor Corp from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interfor Corp in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Interfor Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.75 price objective on shares of Interfor Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor Corp from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.07.

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) traded up 0.28% on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 130,537 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. Interfor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74.

Interfor Corp Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, formerly International Forest Products Limited, is a Canada-based supplier of lumber products. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers lumber products to customers in North America, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. The Company operates approximately five sawmills in British Columbia.

