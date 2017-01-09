Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Swann

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) opened at 13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company’s market capitalization is $499.61 million. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,146,000.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using a biological tool, CRISPR/Cas9 system. The Company’s CRISPR/Cas9 technology edits diseased genes in the human body through a single treatment course. It focuses on the therapeutic applications of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing.

