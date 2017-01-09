Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 919,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Intel Corporation makes up about 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,534,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,824,733,000 after buying an additional 5,697,051 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 167,047,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,479,164,000 after buying an additional 8,095,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 103,104,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,381,823,000 after buying an additional 4,719,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,685,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,498,217,000 after buying an additional 8,662,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,038,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,853,000 after buying an additional 324,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.82% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. 3,757,833 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/intel-corporation-intc-shares-sold-by-welch-forbes-llc/1144939.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other Intel Corporation news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,874.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.