Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) Receives $26.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP David Shepard sold 37,787 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $941,274.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman P. Taffe sold 7,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,802.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,725,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,967,000 after buying an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 373,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 200,715 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 430,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 370,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 24.40 on Monday. Integrated Device Technology has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

