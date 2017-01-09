TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $8,514,604.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,844,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) opened at 68.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $71.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) CEO Sells $8,514,604.71 in Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/insider-selling-te-connectivity-ltd-tel-ceo-sells-8514604-71-in-stock/1144342.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company, which designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Company’s segments manufacture and distribute its products and solutions to a range of end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.