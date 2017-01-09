Insider Selling: Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded down 0.08% on Monday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,056 shares. Symantec Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Symantec Corporation had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 60.52%. The business earned $979 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Corporation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Symantec Corporation by 339.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec Corporation during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symantec Corporation by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Symantec Corporation by 23.4% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symantec Corporation by 10,503.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Symantec Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Symantec Corporation Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cybersecurity company. The Company operates its business on a global civilian cyber intelligence threat network and tracks a range of threats across the Internet from various mobile devices, endpoints and servers across the globe. The Company’s segments include Consumer Security and Enterprise Security.

