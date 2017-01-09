Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Insider Sells $498,200.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) insider Luca Guerrino De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,759.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luca Guerrino De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Luca Guerrino De sold 50,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Luca Guerrino De sold 18,800 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $461,540.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Luca Guerrino De sold 200 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $4,920.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Luca Guerrino De sold 900 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $22,185.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Luca Guerrino De sold 30,100 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $735,644.00.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) opened at 25.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.41.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.75 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 113.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

