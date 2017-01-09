Insider Selling: IDT Corporation (IDT) EVP Sells $57,960.00 in Stock

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) opened at 19.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. IDT Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from IDT Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. IDT Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

About IDT Corporation

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company operates through segments, including Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

