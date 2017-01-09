Insider Selling: Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) VP Sells $59,272.20 in Stock

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 23,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $59,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) opened at 2.67 on Monday. Endocyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $112.86 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.
Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 57,108.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endocyte, Inc. will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECYT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endocyte during the third quarter worth $2,685,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endocyte by 90.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Endocyte by 28.4% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 331,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 73,371 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endocyte by 120.1% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 57,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Endocyte by 254.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 28,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.
Endocyte Company Profile
