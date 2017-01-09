Insider Selling: CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CLCD) CFO Sells $53,396.25 in Stock

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCD) CFO Matthew D. Dallas sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $53,396.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew D. Dallas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Matthew D. Dallas sold 1,473 shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $51,805.41.

Shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCD) opened at 31.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $614.91 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after buying an additional 1,158,959 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,120,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $11,445,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $11,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

CLCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $57.00 target price on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About CoLucid Pharmaceuticals

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a Phase III clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a small molecule for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Its product candidates address the needs of migraine patients, including those with cardiovascular risk factors or stable cardiovascular disease and those dissatisfied with existing therapies.

