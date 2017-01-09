Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (SAM) Insider Sells $28,511.28 in Stock

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $28,511.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John C. Geist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, John C. Geist sold 8,000 shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $1,388,320.00.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) opened at 171.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post $6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at $709,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 104.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Cowen and Company reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from $151.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets set a $158.00 target price on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

About Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (Boston Beer) is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

