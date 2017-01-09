Insider Selling: Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Director Sells $131,750.00 in Stock

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Director Edward Mcmillan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) opened at 83.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.83. Balchem Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem Corporation’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Balchem Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Separately, Pivotal Research cut Balchem Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Balchem Corporation (Balchem) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical and medical sterilization industries. The Company operates in four segments: SensoryEffects, Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH), Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

