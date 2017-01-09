Insider Selling: American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (ACSF) CFO Sells $129,910.00 in Stock

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF) CFO John R. Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $129,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF) opened at 12.60 on Monday. American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. American Capital Senior Floating’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/insider-selling-american-capital-senior-floating-ltd-acsf-cfo-sells-129910-00-in-stock/1144576.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Capital Senior Floating by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Capital Senior Floating by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Capital Senior Floating during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Capital Senior Floating during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Capital Senior Floating during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Capital Senior Floating from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered American Capital Senior Floating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

American Capital Senior Floating Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

