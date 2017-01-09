Insider Selling: Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) CFO Sells $40,682.40 in Stock

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $40,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) opened at 8.23 on Monday. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $327.92 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Advaxis by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advaxis during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Advaxis during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advaxis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Advaxis by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Advaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Advaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm or Listeria) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies.

