Insider Buying: Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Director Purchases $288,990.00 in Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,216.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 22,642 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $683,788.40.

On Wednesday, December 28th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 1,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 5,108 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.48 per share, for a total transaction of $155,691.84.

On Monday, December 19th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 22,900 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $696,389.00.

On Friday, December 16th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 13,400 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $397,712.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 3,750 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $107,175.00.

On Monday, December 12th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 19,050 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $529,209.00.

On Friday, December 9th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 23,599 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $651,568.39.

On Thursday, December 1st, W Keith Maxwell III bought 8,115 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $203,280.75.

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) opened at 28.85 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $187.41 million. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 46.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 80,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPKE. TheStreet cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $33.00 target price on Spark Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in United States with an alternative for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates in two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment. It operates in approximately 50 utility service territories across over 20 states and has approximately 328,000 residential customers and over 19,000 commercial customers, which translates to approximately 415,000 renewable energy credits (RCEs).

