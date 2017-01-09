Insider Buying: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,492.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $22,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) opened at 54.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Hyatt Hotels Corporation had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. FBR & Co set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. < Finally, Vetr raised shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation during the third quarter worth $603,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation during the third quarter worth $2,167,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation during the third quarter worth $27,924,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts and other properties, including timeshare, fractional and other forms of residential and vacation properties.

