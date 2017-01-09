Innovative Industrial Properties Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties’ (NASDAQ:IIPR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 10th. Innovative Industrial Properties had issued 3,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $67,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/innovative-industrial-properties-incs-quiet-period-set-to-expire-tomorrow-nasdaqiipr/1144144.html.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NASDAQ:IIPR) opened at 19.25 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.78 million. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan D. Gold acquired 200,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.