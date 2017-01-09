Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,245 ($15.30) price target on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC raised shares of Inmarsat Plc to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.57) price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 950 ($11.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc from GBX 940 ($11.55) to GBX 790 ($9.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 985.07 ($12.11).

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) opened at 770.42 on Tuesday. Inmarsat Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 663.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,131.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.46 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 753.69.

In other Inmarsat Plc news, insider Simon Bax purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £32,175 ($39,541.60). Also, insider Robert Kehler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £7,530 ($9,254.02).

Inmarsat Plc Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

