InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

HIFR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of InfraREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfraREIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) traded up 0.52% on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 65,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $765.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.46. InfraREIT has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.69.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. InfraREIT had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that InfraREIT will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. InfraREIT’s payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfraREIT during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 36.8% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 41.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns electric transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. Its segment is rate-regulated electric T&D assets. The Company’s T&D assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo; the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas; around Brady, Northeast Texas; in and around Celeste, and South Texas near McAllen.

