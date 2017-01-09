IMS Health Holdings Inc (IMS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IMS Health Holdings were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) remained flat at $31.34 during trading on Monday. IMS Health Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMS Health Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

About IMS Health Holdings

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

