Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the communications company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, FinnCap reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.07 ($2.47).

Shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) opened at 247.2975 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.41. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 274.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 688.97 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Imagination Technologies Group plc’s (IMG) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/imagination-technologies-group-plcs-img-underperform-rating-reiterated-at-credit-suisse-group/1144280.html.

About Imagination Technologies Group plc

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Imagination Technologies Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagination Technologies Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.