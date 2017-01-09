IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IGM. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) opened at 40.43 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.
About IGM Financial
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.