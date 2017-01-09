Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGM. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

WARNING: “IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/igm-financial-inc-igm-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts/1144488.html.

Shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) opened at 40.43 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

About IGM Financial

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.