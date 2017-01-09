IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Position Cut by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,805 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $61,058,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,469,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,023,000 after buying an additional 258,657 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 816,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $7,243,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded up 0.30% on Monday, hitting $118.72. 570,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 788.91%. The business had revenue of $448.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $125.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director William T. End sold 5,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $549,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 40,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $4,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

