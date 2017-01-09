ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan Sells 23,047 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 23,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,244,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,555.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded down 0.19% during trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. 11,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.00. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $306.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. ICF International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth $168,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 304.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ICF International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc, formerly ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC, provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology and policy consulting and implementation services. It operates through professional services for government and commercial clients segment.

