Humana’s (HUM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their hold rating on shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

“Tweaking 4Q16 estimate. We believe 4Q16 consensus EPS of $2.15 (both Bloomberg and FactSet) assumes 1Q16 earnings of $1.86 per share (as we did in our prior estimate of $2.16) versus our revised 4Q16 estimate of $2.04 which is now driven by a 1Q16 diluted EPS of $1.98.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $202.01. 709,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.73 and a 200 day moving average of $182.67. Humana has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $217.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.09. The firm earned $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.00%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post $9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Humana by 8.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

