Humana Inc. (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 27th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 201.73 on Monday. Humana has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.09. Humana had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business earned $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post $9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Humana Inc. (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 27th” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/humana-inc-hum-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-29-on-january-27th/1144156.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,074,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,122,000 after buying an additional 51,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,876,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,544,000 after buying an additional 331,537 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,894,000 after buying an additional 131,128 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 641,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,337,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Humana by 17.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.