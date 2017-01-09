Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $791,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) traded down 1.02% on Monday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,936 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.72. Howard Hughes Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business earned $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corporation will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC) Insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn Sells 6,950 Shares” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/howard-hughes-corporation-the-hhc-insider-reuben-seth-davidsohn-sells-6950-shares/1144857.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 52.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Howard Hughes Corporation (The) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

About Howard Hughes Corporation (The)

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in development of master planned communities and the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.