Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Downgraded by RBC Capital Markets

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) traded down 3.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 227,580 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based holding company, which operates primarily through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust). The Company, through its subsidiary, offers residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card products.

