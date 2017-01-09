Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Position Lowered by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,509,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135,045 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for approximately 5.6% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $136,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 89.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Invictus RG increased its position in Hologic by 577.0% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Hologic by 149.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hologic by 159.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 39.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hologic had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC raised Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other Hologic news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 984 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $37,952.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,637.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

