Holcim Ltd. (HCMLY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Holcim Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,955 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Holcim has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s market cap is $32.05 billion.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. It provides cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete and asphalt products, as well as associated services and solutions.

