Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) traded up 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,515 shares. The firm has a market cap of $500.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm earned $23.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

