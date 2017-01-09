Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 57.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $59.76.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide Holdings news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,965,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 425,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 674,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,139,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 372,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,608,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,739,000 after buying an additional 230,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

