Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has $117.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Vetr raised Hershey Company (The) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey Company (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey Company (The) from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) traded down 0.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 429,228 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a return on equity of 102.75% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

In other news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $644,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) by 19.9% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) by 69.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 245.5% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey Company (The)

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

