Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $111,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) opened at 50.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Herbalife had a return on equity of 1,018.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post $4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/herbalife-ltd-hlf-shares-bought-by-blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a/1144755.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,056,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,136,598.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,832,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,232,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. The Company’s segments include North America; Mexico; South & Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.