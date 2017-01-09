Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1,014.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,906 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 15.9% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. CT Mason raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37,981.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 76,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 380,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 2.18% on Monday, hitting $79.30. 1,926,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.58 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $85.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm earned $332 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-shares-bought-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co/1145410.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nomura set a $71.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $607,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $674,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.