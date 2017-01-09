Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.47. Helen of Troy Limited had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $444.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Helen of Troy Limited’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy Limited updated its FY17 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) opened at 96.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $106.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited by 3.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited by 1,533.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy Limited to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Helen of Troy Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Helen of Troy Limited Company Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

