Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 406,451 shares of the company traded hands. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.32 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 413.81%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren D. Fix bought 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,569.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,050.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

