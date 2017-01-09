Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) EVP Sells $372,450.00 in Stock

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) opened at 29.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.32 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,138,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,289,000 after buying an additional 1,203,681 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,430,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,295,000 after buying an additional 133,463 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,911,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,832,000 after buying an additional 806,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,710,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,666,000 after buying an additional 179,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5,304.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,540,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 3,475,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

