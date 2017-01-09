Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) remained flat at $30.70 during trading on Wednesday. 142,918 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO David R. Emery bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd J. Meredith sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $178,458.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 280,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 566,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,011,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,773,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after buying an additional 234,930 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, manages, finances and develops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States. It provides property management services for approximately 140 healthcare-related properties, totaling over 9.8 million square feet.

