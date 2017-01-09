HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “HCA Holdings is one of the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the U.S. The company’s scale and diversified business mix provides it a competitive advantage. In 2016 the share of the company returned 19.17% compared with a return of 0.37% by the Zacks categorized Medical Hospital industry. Its top line has been growing over the past several quarters due to robust volumes, improved payor and service mix, and effective cost management. Its numerous acquisitions over the past many years have helped it to gain a strong foothold in the industry. Its solid balance sheet, characterized by consistent generation of cash flows that are used for investment activities, is another positive. However, the company’s bad debts are likely to drain its bottom line. Also, pricing growth in the medium term is likely be affected as payor mix shift”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised HCA Holdings from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on HCA Holdings from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HCA Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of HCA Holdings in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on HCA Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.16.

Shares of HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) traded up 3.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,307 shares. HCA Holdings has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.74.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. HCA Holdings had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company earned $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. HCA Holdings’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Holdings will post $6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/hca-holdings-inc-hca-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1145216.html.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $2,836,755.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,088.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $170,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $97,276,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 116.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 520,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Holdings, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segment is operating hospitals and related healthcare entities. The Company operates approximately 168 hospitals, consisting of 164 general, acute care hospitals; three psychiatric hospitals, and one rehabilitation hospital. In addition, the Company operates approximately 116 freestanding surgery centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Holdings (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.