HAYS PLC UNSPON ADR EA REPR 10 (HAYPY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HAYS PLC UNSPON ADR EA REPR 10 (NASDAQ:HAYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

HAYS PLC UNSPON ADR EA REPR 10 (NASDAQ:HAYPY) remained flat at $18.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. HAYS PLC UNSPON ADR EA REPR 10 has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

