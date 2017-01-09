Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $2,683,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 152,718,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,710,000 after buying an additional 76,593,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,123,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 620,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $20,759,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 443,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 56,506 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 0.66% on Monday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,509 shares. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.77% and a net margin of 24.08%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In other AbbVie news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $390,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

