Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation lowered Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an outperform rating to an average rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. FBR & Co lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.42.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) traded down 0.54% on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,893 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.65%. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/hartford-financial-services-group-inc-the-hig-lowered-to-neutral-at-credit-suisse-group/1145329.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $259,130.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $565,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,839,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,723,000 after buying an additional 8,835,456 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $160,429,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 139.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 712,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,640,000 after buying an additional 2,533,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,568.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after buying an additional 1,442,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $35,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution. Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, marine and livestock coverages to businesses, throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.